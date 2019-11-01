Mittens, a 7-year-old spayed female, is looking for a new home.
Mittens has both looks and personality going for her. She’s incredibly lovely and sweet, coming right up to greet you when you visit her. She still has the playful spirit of a kitten and will gladly chase around the laser pointer or wand toy.
In her downtime, she enjoys being pet, cuddled and brushed.
She can be your new best pal if you’ve got lots of love and attention to give.
Mittens is available at the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, and can be met during adoption hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
