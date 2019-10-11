Minnie is a beautiful 4-month-old silver domestic shorthair. She was rescued and given medical care by a good Samaritan and surrendered to Furever Home Adoption Center in East Petersburg.
Minnie has been blood tested, spayed and microchipped and is up to date with all her vaccines. She is very playful, enjoys being cuddled and does well with other cats.
She is available for adoption at the Furever Home Adoption facility at 5984 Main St., East Petersburg. The adoption center is open 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Furever Home is a unique animal facility where cats live in an open, cage-free environment. The facility keeps its doors open solely through donations and fundraising events. Furever Home is running a holiday shopping and “do-as-you-please” bus trip to New York City on Saturday, Dec. 10. For information and ticket purchase, contact Tina at flippers1@aol.com.
For information about Furever Home, visit fureverhomeadoptioncenter.com. Furever Home Adoption Center is a member of Lancaster Coalition for Animal Rescue, Education and Services.
LAST WEEK’S PET
Gloria, a 10-week-old domestic shorthair, has been adopted from Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.