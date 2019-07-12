Midnight is a 5-month-old female black Lab. She was found a few months ago roaming the streets with a broken leg and a few other minor injuries. She was then part of an abuse and neglect case, which is now settled.

Being injured, abused and frightened, Midnight missed the fun young years that most puppies get to have. Her leg is healed now, and she is ready to be adopted to a home where she can feel safe and wanted.

The Organization for Responsible Care of Animals staff has done a wonderful job with showing her lots of love and attention, and most of all teaching her to trust that that no harm will come to her.

Midnight loves to go for walks and sometimes carries along with her something she finds along the way. She is crate-trained and doing very well with housebreaking, even with the staff’s crazy schedule. So far, she has learned the word “sit” and is very proud of that.

If you would like to meet Midnight, you can call ORCA at 717-397-8922 to arrange a visit. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The office is located at 401 E. Orange St. ORCA is on call 24/7 for all animal emergencies.

LAST WEEK’S PETS

TJ, an 8-year-old schnauzer mix, and Luna, a 10-year-old bichon and poodle mix, are still available for adoption from the Pennsylvania SPCA- Lancaster Center.