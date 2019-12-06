Looking for a companion?
Marco Polo, a dashing 1-year-old neutered male, might be the one. He loves nothing more than finding the world’s coziest beds, and being wherever you are.
When he is not taking a comfy cat nap, he is hunting for the next yummy snack (or snacks) to devour.
If you are looking for a laid-back, quiet, loving dude, then look no further. Marco Polo is the cat for you!
Marco Polo is available for adoption at the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East. Hours are 9 a.m. to
5 p.m. daily.
Last Week's Pet
Tiger Kitty, a 12-week-old domestic shorthair male, was adopted from ORCA.