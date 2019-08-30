Maggie, a very sweet domestic shorthair, is looking for a forever home.
Maggie, who is about 6 years old, came to the Pet Pantry when her owner needed to surrender her because of allergies in the household.
While she may be a touch nervous at first, she adjusts fairly quickly to new situations. She enjoys being petted and lounging in rays of sunlight. She is very laid back and easy going.
She does fine with other cats and doesn’t mind children either. She hasn’t been up close and personal with any dogs.
Maggie is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She is available for adoption at Pet Pantry’s offsite location, Pet Valu, Lititz.
Anyone interested in adopting her can fill out an application at the adoption center or online at petpantrylc.org.
LAST WEEK’S PET
Beanie, a 1-year-old male gerbil, has been adopted from the Human League
of Lancaster County.