Pet of the Week
Buy Now

Maggie, a domestic shorthair female who is about six years old, is the Pet of the Week for August 30, 2019. Maggie is available for adoption Pet Pantry's remote location at Pet Value 1024 Lititz Pike, Lititz.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Maggie, a very sweet domestic shorthair, is looking for a forever home.

Maggie, who is about 6 years old, came to the Pet Pantry when her owner needed to surrender her because of allergies in the household.

While she may be a touch nervous at first, she adjusts fairly quickly to new situations. She enjoys being petted and lounging in rays of sunlight. She is very laid back and easy going.

She does fine with other cats and doesn’t mind children either. She hasn’t been up close and personal with any dogs.

Maggie is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She is available for adoption at Pet Pantry’s offsite location, Pet Valu, Lititz.

Sign up for our newsletter

Anyone interested in adopting her can fill out an application at the adoption center or online at petpantrylc.org.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Beanie, a 1-year-old male gerbil, has been adopted from the Human League

of Lancaster County.