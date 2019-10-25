Lucky is a very people-friendly eight-week-old kitten. She is now looking for a loving home after being found with a lip injury by a group of people outside a busy Lancaster County restaurant. She was taken to a veterinarian by one of our staff members, where it was discovered that her lip needed stitches. She will be having them removed in a few days since it healed so well.

Lucky is a white with black domestic shorthair. She is very playful and loves being friends with the other cats. She is eating well, has tested negative for feline leukemia, has her kitten shots and is litter box trained.

Anyone wanting to visit her should call Organization for Responsible Care of Animals at 717-397-8922. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. ORCA is located at 401 E. Orange St. and is on call 24/7 for all animal emergencies.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Theodore, a 4-year-old, terrier/American pit bull mix, was still available for adoption late this week at the Pennsylvania SPCA- Lancaster Center.