Kolten, a 3-month-old male kitten, came to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster Center from a hoarding situation.
A gray tabby, he is very sweet, playful and enjoys being cuddled. He enjoys playtime with his six siblings, who also are available for adoption.
Kolten is microchipped; the micro chip is registered for the adopter at the time of adoption. He is up to date on vaccinations and also is neutered. His adoption fee includes a starter bag of food and a “Healthy Start Certificate” from VCA Animal Hospitals.
He is available for adoption from the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St.
