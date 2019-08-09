Pet of the Week Kolten
Pet of the Week - Kolten is a 3-month-old male, grey tabby kitten. Wednesday, August 7, 2019

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

Kolten, a 3-month-old male kitten, came to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster Center from a hoarding situation.

A gray tabby, he is very sweet, playful and enjoys being cuddled. He enjoys playtime with his six siblings, who also are available for adoption.

Kolten is microchipped; the micro chip is registered for the adopter at the time of adoption. He is up to date on vaccinations and also is neutered. His adoption fee includes a starter bag of food and a “Healthy Start Certificate” from VCA Animal Hospitals.

He is available for adoption from the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St.

