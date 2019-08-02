Joey and Saint are adorable 10-week-old domestic shorthair males. These playful and affectionate boys are available for adoption through Furever Home Adoption Center in East Petersburg.
Although not siblings, they have been together in foster care and do well with other cats. They have been exposed to dogs as well. Both have been blood tested and updated on their vaccines. They will be neutered and microchipped in the next week.
Both are available for adoption at the Furever Home Adoption facility at 5984 Main St., East Petersburg. The adoption center is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Furever Home is a unique animal facility where cats live in an open, cage-free environment. Furever Home is currently a satellite location for Pet Pantry of Lancaster County in a partnership designed to rescue and save more cats. The facility keeps its door open solely through donations and fundraising events.
For more information about Furever Home, visit fureverhomeadoptioncenter.com.
Furever Home Adoption Center is a member of Lancaster Coalition for Animal Rescue, Education and Services.
LAST WEEK’S PET
Caleb, a 6-year-old domestic shorthair male, has been adopted from Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.