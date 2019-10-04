Gloria, a domestic shorthair kitten who is about 10 weeks old, is available for adoption at Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

She came to Pet Pantry after being found in a storm drain with an injured paw that she couldn’t put any weight on. Despite her injury, she was in very bright spirits when she arrived and longed for attention and play time. After some pain medicine and some time to heal, she is now using her paw again and the doctor thinks that she’ll be just fine.

Gloria is a very outgoing little kitten who just loves people. She will roll all over asking for attention. She loves to be petted and cuddled as much as she loves to run and chase toys. Her motor is amazing and she purrs like crazy over every little bit of attention.

As far as anyone knows, she hasn’t been around other animals or kids. But as outgoing as she is, she likely can get along with anyone. Due to her previous injury though, it is best she is handled with some care.

Gloria is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines. She is available for adoption at Pet Pantry’s main facility, 26 Millersville Road.

If you think she might be the purrfect match for your family, you can fill out an adoption application. Applications are available at any of their adoption center locations as well as online at petpantrylc.org.

