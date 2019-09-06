Pet Sep 6 2019
Fig and Bean are 13 week old domestic long hair males who are the Pet of the Week for Sep. 6, 2019. They are available for adoption at Furever Home Adoption facility at 5984 Main Street, East Petersburg.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

They have been together in foster care and do well with other cats. They have been exposed to dogs as well.

Both have been blood tested and updated on their vaccines. They will be neutered and microchipped prior to adoption.

Both are available for adoption at the Furever Home Adoption facility at 5984 Main Street, East Petersburg. The Adoption Center is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Furever Home is a unique animal facility where cats live in an open, cage-free environment. Furever Home is currently a satellite location for Pet Pantry of Lancaster County in a partnership designed to rescue and save more cats. The facility keeps it’s door open solely through donations and fundraising events.