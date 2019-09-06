Fig and Bean are beautiful 13-week-old domestic longhair males. They are available for adoption through Furever Home Adoption Center in East Petersburg.
They have been together in foster care and do well with other cats. They have been exposed to dogs as well.
Both have been blood tested and updated on their vaccines. They will be neutered and microchipped prior to adoption.
Both are available for adoption at the Furever Home Adoption facility at 5984 Main Street, East Petersburg. The Adoption Center is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Furever Home is a unique animal facility where cats live in an open, cage-free environment. Furever Home is currently a satellite location for Pet Pantry of Lancaster County in a partnership designed to rescue and save more cats. The facility keeps it’s door open solely through donations and fundraising events.