Diamond, a pit bull mix, is the life of the party. A spayed female, she thinks everything is fun, interesting and meant for play.

Anything you do, she’ll want to do, too, with her own brand of surprises.

Up to date on all of her vaccinations, she is available for adoption from the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Fig and Bean, 13-week-old domestic longhair males, were still available for adoption this week at Furever Home Adoption Center.