Say hello to Clarice, our newest Pet of the Week!

Miss Clarice is a 1-year-old spayed female who loves nothing more than being wherever the people are. If her adorable face and big doe eyes don’t captivate you, her darling personality will.

Whether chatting with the humans, giving forehead bumps and kisses, or snuggling up in a warm blanket, Clarice is always dazzling everyone with how loving and friendly she is. If you need someone to make you smile, this is certainly your gal. Miss Clarice is an absolute ray of sunshine who is always making sure every day is a great day.

Although she will have some ongoing medical needs, they have never slowed her down before — she is just as ready to play as any other cat, and has just as much love to give.

Come and meet Clarice today at Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

daily.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Monty, a 5-year-old male chocolate Lab, was still available for adoption at ORCA late this week.