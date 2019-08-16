Chance is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair with plenty of personality.
He was rescued by an Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals staff member after a concerned caller saw him limping down the street. The next morning, to the staff’s surprise, Chance was taking a stroll around the office and not limping at all.
He was taken the vet, checked out and received a clean bill of health. He hasn’t had any trouble since.
Chance is a very handsome white cat who is a bit shy at first, but makes friends quickly. He gets along with other cats, loves attention, has been around dogs and likes playing with his toys.
He is chipped, up to date on all vaccines, neutered and litter box trained. He tested negative for feline leukemia.
If you would like to visit with Chance, call ORCA at 717-397-8922. The office is located at 401 E. Orange St. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
ORCA is on call 24/7 for all animal emergencies.
LAST WEEK’S PET
Kolten, 3-month-old, male tabby, was still available for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA-Lancaster Center.