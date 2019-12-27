Cardamom is a 2-year-old male brindle pit bull mix.
He enjoys playing ball and long walks. Cardamom likes kids but would prefer to be the only dog in the home.
Once he gets settled with his new pack, he'll be the happiest 60-pound footrest you've ever seen.
He is available for adoption at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St. For details or to schedule a visit, email lancaster@pspca.org.
