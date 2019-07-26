Caleb, a domestic, black male shorthair, is hoping for his second adoption from Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.
Caleb, who is about 6 years old, was adopted from Pet Pantry a few years ago, but his owner recently lost his home and could no longer care for him. So he is again in need of a forever home.
He is a very sweet boy. He is curious and very food motivated, although he really needs to lose a few pounds to make sure he stays healthy.
He settles into new situations pretty quickly and is very outgoing. He likes to explore and is very social with his people.
In his previous home, he did have a kitty companion and they got along just fine. He gets along fine with most people, young and old, as long as they show him a little respect for his space.
He hasn’t been around dogs before, so he would need a very slow introduction to give it a try if your family has canines. Overall, his outgoing personality makes him pretty easygoing.
Caleb is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccines.
He is available for adoption at Pet Pantry’s main facility, 26 Millersville Road. If you think he may be the perfect match for your family, please fill out an adoption application. Applications are available at any of Pet Pantry’s adoption center locations as well as online at petpantrylc.org/adoption-application.
