Beanie, a 1-year-old male gerbil, has has been waiting for his forever home for three months.

He would love a home that can introduce him to other gerbil friends, since they are social animals and he has been by himself for quite a while.

He loves jumping, exploring, digging, burrowing and chewing through his enclosure all day.

To adopt Beanie, stop by the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East.

LAST WEEK'S PET

