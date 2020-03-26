Donations of N95 masks, disposable gloves and hand sanitizer began arriving at the Lancaster City Fire Station No. 3 Thursday morning, after the mayor encouraged donations during a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday.

Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace said personal protective equipment can be dropped off at fire station No. 3, 333 E. King St., and at the city police station, 39 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster.

City firefighters are wearing the masks and gloves when they enter homes, said Lancaster Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief Todd Hutchinson.

