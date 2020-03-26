PPE donation
Battalion Chief Todd Hutchinson, Lancater Bureau of Fire, shows one of the N95 masks that donated at the city's fire station 3, 333 East King Street Thursday, March 26, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Donations of N95 masks, disposable gloves and hand sanitizer began arriving at the Lancaster City Fire Station No. 3 Thursday morning, after the mayor encouraged donations during a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday

Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace said personal protective equipment can be dropped off at fire station No. 3, 333 E. King St., and at the city police station, 39 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster. 

City firefighters are wearing the masks and gloves when they enter homessaid Lancaster Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief Todd Hutchinson

