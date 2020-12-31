UPDATE: Police identified the man as a 36-year-old from Lancaster and said he was working for a trash company when he was struck.

One person was struck and killed by a vehicle along Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township Thursday morning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The deceased is an adult male, Diamantoni said. His name and age have not yet been released, pending notification to next of kin.

Colebrook Road is shut down while crews investigate.

The incident happened around 5:20 a.m.

Reports to dispatch indicated that it was a sedan that struck the pedestrian, but the supervisor did not know the specific vehicle.

