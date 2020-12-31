One person was struck by a vehicle along Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township Thursday morning, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The person’s age and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, a supervisor with LCWC said. Two medical units were still on the scene nearly two hours later, and the person that was struck had not been transported to a hospital, the supervisor said.

Colebrook Road is shut down while crews investigate.

The incident happened around 5:20 a.m.

Reports to dispatch indicated that it was a sedan that struck the pedestrian, but the supervisor did not know the specific vehicle.

This is breaking news and will be updated when more information is available.

For more Lancaster County news: