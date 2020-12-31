One person was struck by a vehicle along Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township Thursday morning, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The person’s age and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, a supervisor with LCWC said. Two medical units were still on the scene nearly two hours later, and the person that was struck had not been transported to a hospital, the supervisor said.
Colebrook Road is shut down while crews investigate.
The incident happened around 5:20 a.m.
Reports to dispatch indicated that it was a sedan that struck the pedestrian, but the supervisor did not know the specific vehicle.
This is breaking news and will be updated when more information is available.