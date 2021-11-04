At least one person was shot Thursday morning in Lancaster city.

A police officer saw a man firing a gun at another person in the 100 block of Hershey Avenue around 8:41 a.m., according to Lancaster city police.

One man was found with "multiple gunshot wounds," police said. He was conscious and stable and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The officer called for assistance and the shooter was detained and taken to the police station, according to police.

No names have been released.

Police said that there is no immediate danger to the public and that the scene is secure.

Daltyn Mekan who lives on Hershey Avenue, said he woke up and heard arguing but didn't think much of it.

Soon after the arguing quieted down, he heard gunshots.

He had recently moved to Lancaster from Reading and said as soon as he heard shots, he "knew the drill" and ran to the back of the house.

Second later, he heard police yelling at the shooter.

"Within 30 seconds, a cop was already yelling at [the shooter]," Mekan said.

The other man was lying on the ground near a tree, he added.

Lancaster city police said that an on-duty officer was driving in the area and saw the shooter firing, but they did not say where the on-duty officer was from.

Mekan said the first police car he saw was an East Hempfield vehicle.

While talking with neighbors after the shooting, Mekan said many of them were surprised there was a shooting on their street, which he said is usually pretty quiet.

As of 10 a.m., officers and detectives were still on the scene collecting evidence and talking with witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated.