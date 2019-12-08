One person was rescued from a second-floor apartment above a West Hempfield Township business that caught fire Sunday afternoon.
The fire at 106 Main St., Landisville, which houses CoolTrains Toys & Hobbies, was reported about 12:30 p.m. and was declared under control about 50 minutes later, said Benjamin Herskowitz, assistant chief of the Hempfield Fire Department. No one was injured; two cats were also rescued.
The brick building houses the business on the first floor and two apartments on the second floor.
A state police fire marshal was called to help determine the fire's cause, Herskowitz said. The estimated damage was still being assessed, Herskowitz said. The building's owner declined comment.
Several dozen firefighters from area departments responded, including East Petersburg, Mount Joy, Rohrerstown and West Hempfield Fire & Rescue.