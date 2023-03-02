If Ricardo (Rocky) Torres becomes School District of Lancaster’s next superintendent, the district’s 15-year history of a Hispanic holding the top spot will continue, a track record that may have a positive impact on the success of the nonwhite majority student body.

Having educators of color as role models for students of color can positively impact students’ overall academic performance, test scores, graduation rates and reduce their number of absences, according to a number of academic studies. Yet, nationally 80% of educators and administrators are white, while only 53% of public school students are people of color, according to a 2022 report by Education Week.

SDL has had three people of color as superintendents since 1991: Ricardo Curry, who was the district’s first Black superintendent, Pedro Rivera, SDL’s first Hispanic superintendent, and Damarus Rau, SDL’s first Latina superintendent.

Aside from acting superintendents, the Lancaster city school district hasn’t had a white superintendent since 2007, when former Superintendent Rita Bishop retired.

All but 12% of students in SDL are people of color, but in 2019-20 only 11% of teachers were people of color, according to the recent Lancaster County Equity Profile.

SDL has the highest percentage of teachers of color in Lancaster County – with the next highest percentage being 7% in the Conestoga Valley School District.

Why it matters

Studies have uncovered a relationship between nonwhite role models in education and the success of nonwhite students.

According to a report by John Hopkins University, Black students who’d had just one Black teacher by third grade were 13% more likely to enroll in college – and those who’d had two were 32% more likely.

School principals of color similarly improve student achievement overall and results in better school outcomes for teachers and children of color, according to a 2021 study by the Wallace Foundation. A study from Vanderbilt University found that Black and Hispanic students are better represented in gifted programs when they attend schools led by principals who share their identity.

And a 2019 study in an international journal on leadership in education found that Latinx administrators promote inclusive school environments and have a broader understanding of the cultural reasons Latinx students might drop out, which enables them to intervene and reduce attrition rates among those students.

These types of results, and the need to better align the Lancaster County’s educator ranks with the race and ethnicity with those of students, were underscored in the county Equity Profile, which can be viewed at www.equityprofilelancaster.com/.

Role in current controversy

Despite those priorities, many in the community are pushing back on the school board’s choice of Torres as its top pick to serve as superintendent, instead asking that a white man, Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara, be elevated to the post instead.

One of those leading the charge - Lancaster Education Association President Joseph Torres, who is Hispanic - points out that there are many ways to advance equity, and those in the district have deep knowledge of Przywara’s suitability in this regard as Przywara has worked in the district for 16 years.

Przywara “embodies all that is just and equitable – for our BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) community, our LGBTQ community, and our most in-need students,” said Joseph Torres at a Feb. 21 meeting of the school board.

For example, Joseph Torres said Thursday in a phone interview with LNP | LancasterOnline that Przywara has shown his ability to lead a diverse student body by gathering current race, gender and socioeconomic gap data to help the district understand and address student needs.

Both Przywara and Ricardo Torres have declined to comment as the school board expects to make its decision Tuesday, but both have highlighted their roles in the achievements of students of color.

Przywara, according to the SDL website, delivered a 15% increase in the percentage of Black and Hispanic students enrolling in advanced courses while doubling the percentage enrolling in honors courses.

While serving as a principal at Luis Munoz Marin elementary school in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Ricardo Torres was a member and team lead on the Equity and Inclusion Planning Team and Men of Color Shaping Academics recruitment and retention team.

Ricardo Torres is fluent in Spanish and English. More than 1,800 of the district’s over 10,000 students speak one of 38 different native languages as their primary language, according to the SDL website.

For SDL parent Holly White, it’s Torres’ diversity and bilingualism that makes him the best candidate for the district.

“It is very relevant that (Ricardo Torres) has mainly worked in multiple, very large, diverse school districts,” White said. “Also very key… he is a diverse candidate himself and… it is hugely important to have a leader that represents families who are diverse.”