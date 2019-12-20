One person died and two were injured on a crash on Elizabethtown Road Friday morning in Rapho Township, according to Manheim Borough police.
Killed was a 21-year-old man from York County, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.
The crash happened shortly before 6:45 a.m. and was reported with entrapment.
An SUV was turning onto Elizabethtown Road when it was hit on the driver’s side by a car heading east on Elizabethtown Road.
The 21-year-old driver of the SUV who died has not yet been identified, Manheim Borough police chief Joe Stauffer said.
The passenger in the SUV and the driver of the car were taken to local hospitals, Stauffer said.
Elizabethtown Road is expected to be open again by 10:30 a.m. Stauffer said the North West Crash Team is reconstructing the accident. The speed limit on Elizabethtown Road is 45 mph.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police Sgt. Kristopher Keller at 717-665-25481.