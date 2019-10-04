One person was killed and two were critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon along Route 462 in East Lampeter Township.
Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said an adult woman was killed in the crash, but he did not release her name Friday night.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the Chateau Hill Road intersection of Route 462, just west of Greenfield Road.
Lafayette Fire Company Deputy Chief Jeffrey Keens said when emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found two people trapped underneath and one inside the vehicle which had been traveling east at the time of the crash.
One of the people under the car was dead when firefighters arrived and the other one was badly burned, Keens said. It was unclear if the people under the car were pedestrians or had been passengers in the vehicle which had rolled and was badly mangled, Keens said.
After about 20 minutes, firefighters were able to free the people who were trapped and they were transported to the hospital with what Keens described as “critical” injuries.
The road was closed until 9:30 p.m. for a crash investigation.