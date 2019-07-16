One person is dead after a head-on crash in Bart Township on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling east on Georgetown Road/Route 896 collided with a west-bound pickup truck hauling a utility trailer.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni confirmed a man in his 20s was killed. He was driving the vehicle that hit the truck.
Georgetown Road was closed between Furnace Road and Regency Drive until about three hours. Further details were not immediately available.