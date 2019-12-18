A person was killed in a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer Tuesday evening, police said.
Elizabethtown police officers were called to the 400 block of West High Street at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, for the crash.
Police found the driver of the car trapped inside the vehicle. After the passenger was removed from the vehicle, they were taken to Hershey Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
The Dauphin County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the deceased. Police are investigating and further details were unavailable.