Ephrata crash

 Ephrata police

A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Ephrata, police said.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Main Street when the vehicle the woman was driving entered the opposing lane and collided with a tractor-trailer, Ephrata police said.

Traffic was detoured for nearly three hours as police investigated the collision. The investigation continues and police say anyone with information about what happened should call 717-738-9200 ext. 262.