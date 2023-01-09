A person was found shot to death in a Mountville apartment early Sunday morning.

Officers with West Hempfield Township Police responded the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville for a reported burglar in progress before 4 a.m. The apartment complex is on Columbia Avenue just east of Mountville.

Officers arrived to find one person dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. The person's name is not being released as of Monday afternoon, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact West Hempfield Township Police or the District Attorney’s Office Detective Bureau through Lancaster County-Wide Communications at 911.