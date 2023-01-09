A person was found shot to death in a West Hempfield Township apartment early Sunday morning.

Officers with West Hempfield Township Police responded to Lincoln West Apartments for a reported burglary in progress before 4 a.m. The apartment complex is on Columbia Avenue just east of Mountville.

Officers arrived to find one person dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Monday evening he could not release the person's name because his office had not been able to identify a next of kin to notify. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact West Hempfield Township Police or the District Attorney’s Office Detective Bureau through Lancaster County-Wide Communications at 911.