A single person is being transported to hospital following a vehicle crash in Providence Township Friday night.

At approximately 5:17 p.m., a single vehicle was involved in an accident on the 100 block of Mount Airy Road, and one person was ejected from the vehicle.

"I don't know the extent of the injury but it's pretty severe, the person was ejected from the vehicle," a supervisor with Lancaster County-wide Communications said.

The supervisor said a helicopter was initially requested, but that the individual is now being transported by ground to Lancaster General Hospital.