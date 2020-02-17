One person was found dead in an Elizabethtown Borough apartment where fire broke out Monday morning, according to police.

Elizabethtown police Chief Edward M. Cunningham Jr. said the body was found inside the two-story building at East High and South Spruce streets, but he didn't have the person's gender or identify. A dog also died.

All other occupants got out, but it wasn't known how many people that was. A state fire marshal was called to investigate.

The fire, believed to have started in the rear of the building, which housed three units, was reported just before 6:30 a.m. It was declared under control about 7:38 a.m.

Cunningham said first responders will undergo a critical incident debriefing Monday or Tuesday.

"It's definitely something that's difficult for first reponders. We know everyone who lives in the community," he said.

Myrna Miller lives next door to the apartment on High and was awake when the fire was burning. She heard popping sounds while she was on the first floor of her home sometime after 6 a.m. She initially thought it was her husband upstairs, but thinks it was glass popping.

Then, from her kitchen, she saw flames shooting out of the garage area behind the apartment. She went to her porch to investigate, then called 911.

She and her husband, Kerry Miller, grabbed their pet rabbit and put on shoes and left the house. The Millers' home is separated from the apartment by a narrow alley and they were worried their home might catch fire, but it didn't.

Myrna Miller, 62, who has lived in her home since 2004, said she didn't know any of the tenants. A young couple was living on the first floor over the summer, she said.

County property records indicate Twin L. Investments LLC bought the property for $212,000 in October 2017. Contact information could not immediately be located.

About a dozen units responded from departments including Elizabethtown, Mount Joy and Mastersonville.

This marks the second fatal fire in the county this year.

Cami Jo Combs, 20, and her daughter, Callie Jo Flowers, 2, died in a Columbia Borough fire on January 4. The fire was ruled accidental, caused by a trash can on the stove.