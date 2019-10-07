One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in West Lampeter Township on Saturday night, at 10:55 p.m., according to police.

Officers arrived to find bystanders and emergency crews performing "life-saving measures" on a 32-year-old man who was riding the bike on 1230 Gypsy Hill Road, West Lampeter Township police said.

The man's identity has not been released, but police said that he was taken to Lancaster General Hospital in critical condition.

Gypsy Hill Road was closed until 2 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police ask that anybody that was in the area of the crash or anyone with information call 717-464-2421.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County news: