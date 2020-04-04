A person at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release posted on Conestoga View's Facebook page on April 4.

The release did not say if it was a resident or an employee.

Conestoga View, located in Lancaster city, began restricting visitation on March 13, seven days after the first positive case was reported in the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported March 31 that 1 in 10 nursing homes in the state have seen positive cases of COVID-19.

It is the sixth nursing home in Lancaster County to report a positive case of COVID-19, according to LNP | LancasterOnline.

