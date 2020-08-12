The Perseids, one of the year's most-anticipated meteor showers for starwatchers, will be at its peak both tonight and tomorrow night.

This year - permitting a clear sky - the Perseids will be exceptionally visible and bright, as the moon is in its new moon phase. The lack of moonlight decreases the night sky's light pollution, causing stars and meteors to shine brighter.

Lancaster County residents may have an issue seeing the meteor shower tonight, however; there will be some cloud coverage, especially after midnight, according to ClearDarkSky's night sky chart.

Here are ways that you can see the meteor shower, including options if the shower is and isn't visible in the county.

Scenario 1: It's cloudy; meteors not visible from Lancaster County

If it is too cloudy to watch in Lancaster County, there is a livestreaming option to watch.

- Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.: Slooh, which has a network of telescopes, will also be livestreaming the meteor shower. Cameras will be pointed to the skies starting at 7 p.m. Watch here.

You don't want to miss tomorrow's Perseids meteor shower! – it's the best show of the year! https://t.co/OFazGlOdar — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) August 11, 2020

Scenario 2: It's not cloudy; shower is visible in Lancaster County

- Avoid light-polluted areas, such as downtown Lancaster city and downtown Lititz. The best view will be in a dark sky. Northern and southern areas in Lancaster County are often the darkest.

- The best time to look at stars is about 9 days before and 5 days after the new moon. The brighter the moon, the harder it is to see celestial objects.

- Become familiar with interactive star maps; websites such as Astronomy.com, Skyandtelescope.com and Earthsky.com have star maps that can show you exactly what stars and constellations are above you in the night sky.

- For meteor showers, use your star map to figure out the closest constellation to where the shower will be. Set up a lounge chair and watch the sky in that general direction.

- Use a compass to figure out your positioning.

- It’s recommended to buy binoculars or a telescope to see more specific details, though most meteor showers are visible with the naked eye.

Excerpt taken from "A beginner's guide to stargazing in Lancaster County; what you need, where you go."