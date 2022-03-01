Crews are set to begin replacing a bridge next week that spans Pequea Creek and connects Paradise and Leacock townships.

The bridge, which runs on Pequea Valley Road between Harristown Road and Route 772, is scheduled to close Monday to make way for the $1.4 million project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Motorists will be able to use a detour via Harristown Road, Amish Road and Route 772, according to PennDOT.

The work is scheduled to finish by Oct. 26, a PennDOT press release said.

Mount Wolf-based Rylind Construction Co. is the prime contractor for the project, PennDOT said.

More information about infrastructure in Lancaster County, including completed work and significant projects, can be found at PennDOT’s website for District 8, which includes Lancaster County.