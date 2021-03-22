Pequea Valley School District is moving forward with a plan to replace its intermediate school and high school as part of an estimated $75.9 million to $83.2 million project.

Under the plan, which the school board approved March 11, the district will convert both schools into athletic fields, install an expanded parking lot and walking trail and erect a new academic building to serve students in grades seven through 12.

The new school building is in the early design phases but is expected to feature classroom space for intermediate students and high school students, a media center and collaborative areas for STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — learning.

Planning has been in the works for at least a year, when the board was presented with various options to replace or renovate both schools. Pequea Valley Intermediate School, which enrolls 240 students, was built in 1964-65 and last renovated in 1993. The high school, with 460 students, was built in 1954 and renovated in 1968 and 1998.

To pay for the project, the school district is expected to take out about $76 million in loans and bonds to be paid off by 2050. The district currently has around $2.8 million in outstanding debt. It’s unclear whether the district will have to raise property taxes to help pay off the debt incurred from the new project.

Pequea Valley operates under a $39 million annual budget.

District Superintendent Erik Orndorff and Chief of Finance and Operations John Bowden did not return requests for comment.

Architects expect to complete the design process for the new building later this year, open bids in early 2022 and complete construction in 2025.

LNP correspondent Kyle Kutz contributed to this story.