Family and friends were gathered, most prepared with phones and cameras. Some awaited graduates with flowers or balloons; others had gift bags, stuffed with everything from candy to $5 bills.

Rows of empty chairs awaited a class of 96 graduates — chairs that some students had been waiting to sit in for 13 years.

The members of Pequea Valley High School’s Class of 2023 secured their diplomas on Wednesday evening, walking the stage indoors at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster city.

“Enjoy this incredible moment,” class president Tre Rosa said in welcoming the attendees.

Class secretary Kyleigh Jarvis followed on the dais, speaking to her fellow seniors about being “comfortable with being uncomfortable,” citing her experience going from a small private school to Pequea Valley after eighth grade.

“I embraced the discomfort I was feeling,” Jarvis said. “You cannot let that discomfort get the best of you or stop you from doing what you want to do.”

Seniors Ruthie LaCorte, Olivia Ross and Kianna Winey took the stage with an acoustic guitar, performing Winey’s song “One Step Forward” as a trio.

Although Pequea Valley no longer recognizes a valedictorian or salutatorian, assistant principal Amy Koberstein did honor the seniors with the highest GPAs on Wednesday.

Superintendent Erik Orndorff took a moment to honor the life of a missing member of the class, the late Antonio Chaves, who died in a car wreck in April. Chaves’ grandmother accepted his diploma on stage.

Class vice president Karli Martin encouraged her classmates to look back on their perseverance through the many adjustments sprung from the COVID-19 pandemic, and gave words of wisdom for their future.

“Let us pursue our dreams with passion, face the unknown with courage and continue to inspire one another as we journey into the next chapter of our lives,” Martin said.

Once diplomas were distributed, the senior members of the school’s Chamber Singers performed the Pequea Valley alma mater to a gym of standing guests to send off the Class of 2023.

Rosa, who accepted the diplomas on behalf of the class, was the final student speaker.

He reflected on his time at Pequea Valley with appreciation, telling his classmates to cherish each moment of the past and always remember to do the same in the present.

“I want you all to cherish and love every moment of your life,” Rosa said. “I promise there will come a time when you wish you could turn back the clock.”