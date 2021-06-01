At 6:17 p.m. Tuesday night, Pequea Valley School District Superintendent Erik Orndorff thought he had it all figured out.

After all the problem-solving and brainstorming this school year has required, he said he looked out to the audience before the commencement ceremony began and thought, “We did it.”

At 6:18 p.m., he split his robe.

“Welcome to 2021, ladies and gentlemen,” he said, as the audience laughed.

Overcoming adversities in the past year, no matter how big or small, was the main theme of Pequea Valley’s graduation ceremony at Calvary Church in Manheim Township.

Pequea Valley celebrated 125 graduates on Tuesday night. Kiersten Winey was recognized as the top academic student of the Class of 2021.

“Anyone can be at their best when everything is going their way,” Orndorff said. “But those who step up and stay positive during tough situations are the ones that will go on and do great things.”

Orndorff called graduate Olivia Ammon to the stage to assist him naming the traits on the school’s “PV Habits of Success.” When the pandemic first hit, Orndorff said that school administrators used those values to get through the “most difficult times.”

“Life is unpredictable, and unexpected things happen each year,” graduate Brianna Ford said.

As she talked about the unpredictability COVID-19 brought into the school year, she also shared that three years ago to the day from Tuesday, her father took his own life.

“No one ever expected this to happen, like most ripples in our lives,” she said. “What I had to learn is that grief isn’t linear. ... It takes a lot of hard work and determination for someone to work through grief. I know my dad is watching down on me today, and he is proud of me for how far I have come. I choose to honor my dad every day.”

Ford encouraged her classmates to use their experiences throughout high school to allow them to grow and use the resiliency as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.

Graduate Marina Martin said that this year’s class is more adaptable, flexible, determined and resilient than ever before.

“We are going to be the generation that can work with whatever life throws at us,” Martin said.

And unpredictability, as graduate speaker Nathaniel Miller attested, can turn tough situations into unlikely friendships.

“Remember that there will always be opportunities to lift up others,” Miller said.

Pequea Valley principal John Trovato said 30% of the graduating class will attend a four-year college, and 31% will join the workforce. Five students will volunteer locally and around the globe, and five students will join the military.

“It will be the role of this graduating class, this generation, to keep the community and the nation as a whole moving forward,” Trovato said.