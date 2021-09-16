The Pequea Valley school board on Thursday agreed to give families who have sought exemptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s school mask order but have not yet received a doctor’s note nearly three more weeks to obtain one.

The decision, approved unanimously, came after about 20 residents, mostly unmasked, addressed their concerns with the universal mask requirement and pleaded with the board to ignore it. Many residents — there were about 90 in attendance — stood each time a parent against masks spoke. Only two spoke in favor of requiring masks.

The state’s school mask order went into effect Sept. 7 as an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide was occurring. That trend continues.

Many parents blamed masks for exacerbating mental health issues among children. Some called on the school board to stand up against what they saw as a tyrannical and aggressive government.

“We are being driven by fear and lawyers, and it’s not going to work,” Jason Walters said, adding that he’s not going to stand for the “government taking my liberties.”

Noah Culp, a Pequea Valley High School freshman, asked the school board what would happen if the government took a step further and mandated vaccines.

“You’re now sheep,” he said. “And as sheep, will you fall prey to the wolf?”

One parent, wearing a shirt that read “WE THE PEOPLE ARE PISSED” said her two teenage kids have tried to commit suicide multiple times, and the requirement for masks in school is not helping their mental health.

“I don’t want to feel responsible for my child committing suicide over having to wear a mask,” she said.

Jesse Knaub, one of two speakers who supported the mask requirement, said nobody loves wearing masks but that wearing masks is better than risking a child’s health. Doing away with masks is not worth the risk, he said.

After the public comment period, school board members expressed empathy for those in the crowd but implored them to take their fight to Harrisburg, not the school board.

“It’s like we’re a football team showing up to a baseball stadium for a game,” school board member Mike Hartmann said. “The battle’s not here.”

Superintendent Erik Orndorff recommended to keep following the mask order because, he said, it gives students the best chance to stay in school — a comment that drew jeers from the crowd.

During the first seven days of school, when masks were optional, 157 kids were quarantined, he said. In the last seven days, when masks were required, less than 40 were quarantined.

“I just want you to know that we’re trying here, guys. We’re really trying,” Orndorff said. “And we care about your kids.”

Several members of the crowd shouted at the board, asking questions, despite the public comment period already being over. Orndorff and the school board, for the most part, answered their questions.

Orndorff said 126 students’ families have sought a mask exemption, but only one of them have offered valid medical proof of a disability or medical condition as outlined in the school mask order. He shook his head when the motion to extend the grace period, which ended Thursday, for those 125 families was introduced by Steven Riehl.

“If we keep kicking it down the curb, then we’ll never follow the mandate,” Orndorff said.

The school board voted, however, unanimously to extend the grace period to Oct. 5, when the board meets next.