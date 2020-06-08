When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, June 2.

What happened: During a meeting held virtually, the board reviewed changes to the district’s proposed $39.79 million general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year because projected expenses have been trimmed. Although there will be a tax hike of up to 1.5%, the exact amount will be determined June 11 when the board votes to adopt the final budget.

Background: John Bowden, chief of finance and operations, said district expenses for next year have been reduced by nearly $500,000 to $39.3 million, down 1.24% since the board adopted its proposed budget May 5, while revenue dropped $31,876 to $38.55 million, down 0.08%.

Real estate tax: As of now, the new tax levy would be 15.1463 mills, up from 14.9225, but the district is seeking options to lower the tax hike because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Bowden said. One mill equals $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.

Expenses cuts: The district was able to drop $298,971 in salary and benefit costs by transferring three English language learner positions, eliminating a principal at Pequea Valley Intermediate School and several long-term substitute teacher positions, and not filling three positions vacated through retirement. The district also cut $130,000 in transportation costs by renegotiating rates with its bus contractor and also cut $68,000 by recalculating initial cost estimates for districtwide services and supplies, Bowden said.