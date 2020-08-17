When: Board meeting, Aug. 13.

What happened: The board adopted a resolution to reform funding for cyber charter schools. Proposed by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, this resolution calls for charter schools to revise “unfair” tuition rate calculations, which “create discrepancies in the amount of tuition paid by different districts for the same charter school education.”

Quotable: “School districts are struggling to keep up with growing charter costs and are forced to raise taxes and cut staffing,” the resolution states. “We, along with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, are advocating for substantial change.”

Teachers’ kids: During a meeting held virtually, the board tabled a proposal to allow teachers districtwide to transfer their children into the district without a tuition fee.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Why it matters: In accordance with the Pennsylvania Public School Code, districts statewide charge a tuition fee when learners transfer from one school district to another, unless the switch is made for a valid reason, such as change in residence. A number of districts, however, offer discounts or exemptions for nonresident students who transfer to be with a parent or guardian on staff. Because of coronavirus-related concerns, board members voted to consider a similar concession for its faculty at a later date.

What’s next: The board will continue discussions on its current transfer model over the 2020-21 school year.

In other news: Rick Esche was introduced as the new principal at Paradise Elementary School, succeeding Beth Reinhart. He was formerly an assistant principal at Solanco High School.