As Pequea Township studies its police department to possibly downsize the operation, its police chief said there’s need for 24-hour police service more “now than ever before.” But the board of supervisors’ chairman says the current police force is unsustainable — and could lead the municipality into murky financial waters.

Police Chief John Michener said in a phone call Friday that he projects the township will have more than 800 more incidents this year than 2018, with 5,244 total incidents projected for 2019. This increase can be attributed to the population growth in Pequea Township and its surrounding municipalities, he said.

Pequea Township’s board of supervisors voted 4-1 on Wednesday night to study the police department, pointing to mismanagement by past supervisors as it transitioned from the Southern Regional Police Department after Conestoga Township broke off from the partnership.

About 80 residents crammed into Wednesday’s meeting at New Danville Fire Hall to defend its police department, with some people encouraging the board to raise taxes if it meant they could keep local control.

Don Purdum, the board of supervisors chairman, said he’s not convinced raising taxes will fix the problem. He said the police budget is the last place the supervisors want to look for cost savings, but other departments in the township are already depleted, like its roadwork crew.

“This is not fun,” Purdum added. “And we didn’t go seeking this. … When I ran for office for a township supervisor, I was determined we were not going to touch our police force, but when the treasurer started asking me (questions), I began to come to the realization that we had to have a conversation about this.”

If board supervisors decide to cut the police budget, it would require Michener to cut at least one officer and at times have no local officer on duty to dispatch. This would mean State Police’s Troop J — headquartered out of East Lampeter Township — would respond to calls during that time.

“Any reduction in manpower is going to have to lose hours in the day to provide service to the community,” Michener said.

During the meeting, Purdum and Michener disagreed several times about the facts and figures Purdum distributed to attendees, including Purdum’s claim that the Pequea Township Police Department was never reduced after the Southern Regional Police collapsed and that the total police expenses for 2019 are projected as $819,235.

Michener said these claims were incorrect: The police force was reduced from eight full-time officers to five in 2018, and Purdum was not factoring in approximately $161,000 projected for 2019 in police revenue to bring down police expenses when estimating a $199,314 deficit for this year. Pequea police have five full-time officers, one additional officer assigned to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force paid for by the county, and two part-time officers.

“We don’t want to turn our police force into a sales force,” Purdum said in a phone call Friday.

Pequea Township is one of many municipalities considering leaning on state police instead of paying for its own police force.