Pequea Township officials will table a vote to downsize its police force tonight, which gives residents another opportunity to offer their opinions on the issue.

The public will have a chance to comment on the matter at the start of the 7 p.m. supervisors meeting at the New Danville Fire Company.

The supervisors voted in August to research the cost of the police department. About 80 residents attended that meeting.

Supervisors chairman Donald Purdum Jr. and vice chairman Anthony Cazillo III, an LNP Media Group employee, were assigned to study the department’s finances.

Some residents at the August meeting asked the supervisors to raise taxes before they cut the police department’s staffing.

Purdum initially was against postponing the vote on downsizing the department, but he changed his mind after finding there is a discrepancy in the township’s financial records that he said makes him uncomfortable. He also took down a 12-minute Facebook video in which he outlined an alleged financial deficit that Pequea police Chief John Michener disputed.

“I’m not comfortable with where we’re at, coming and making a recommendation to the board on anything, until we all have an agreed-on set of facts,” Purdum said in a phone interview on Friday.

“We shouldn’t make a decision on faulty numbers,” he added. “I’m not comfortable with the numbers.”

Pequea and Conestoga townships were served by the Southern Regional Police Department until Conestoga severed ties to the regional force in December 2017. The regional force’s name was changed to Pequea Township Police Department in January and now serves only Pequea Township.

The Pequea police department has six full-time officers and two part-time officers and is projected to respond to 5,244 incidents this year, which is about 800 more incidents than the previous year.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Michener told LNP in August that Pequea Township needs 24-hour police service more “now than ever before,” and cited the increase projected increase in incidents in the 5,500-resident municipality.

For Meredith Cooke and other residents who want the police department to stay the way it is, postponing the vote is the best-case scenario.

“Now, we actually have a chance to change their minds,” Cooke said.

Cooke added she expects more than 100 people to attend tonight’s meeting, and that residents will hand-deliver a petition in support of the police department.

According to Pequea Township’s 2019 budget, police expenditures were estimated at $878,708, while police revenue was estimated at $161,447.

The budget is available at pequeatwp.org/budget/.