Work to repair a sinkhole in a section of Marticville Road (Route 324) in Pequea Township won't begin for at least a month as the state searches for a contractor to complete the work.

Even with an emergency contract that allows the state Department of Transportation to bypass some steps in the bidding process for a contractor, PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said it will be about a month until construction begins.

Until more is known about the extent of the damage, the cost and timeline for construction is uncertain, he said.

"It's unclear how long it's going to take at this time," Thompson said.

The sinkhole, which collapsed one lane, is between West Penn Grant and Sprecher roads in Pequea Township. It appeared overnight between Sept. 19 and 20.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route, Thompson said.