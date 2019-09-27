A 20-year-old Pequea Township man pulled a woman out of her car, causing her to hit her head on the road, and then threw her keys after she got back inside the vehicle and locked it, police said.

Dylan J. Keller is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after the early morning incident on Wednesday on Thomas Avenue in Pequea Township, police say. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m.

Keller then repeatedly hit her car, threw soda on the car and urinated on the car, all while the woman was locked inside calling 911, according to police.

Keller fled before police arrived, but was later charged at his house.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene, police said.

Keller is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

