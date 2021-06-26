A Pequea Township man will serve as many as 64 years in state prison after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a child numerous times between 2015 and 2019, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Lisandro Prieto-Sandoval was sentenced on Friday to serve between 17 and 64 years in state prison on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Prieto-Sandoval sexually abused the child when he visited her home and at times when he was caring for her and her siblings between 2015 and 2019, the district attorney’s office said.

The girl told the court that “each time (Prieto-Sandoval) chose to do this to her, it was on purpose and she found it vile,” according to the news release. The girl was commended for her strength by her mother and the court.

Judge Donald Totaro imposed consecutive sentences on Prieto-Sandoval – a punishment argued for by Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield, the district attorney’s office said. Mansfield argued that there were different sexual acts perpetrated on the child, and that Prieto-Sandoval lacked remorse and did not accept responsibility for his actions.