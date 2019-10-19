Outrage ensued Wednesday after Pequea Township supervisors voted to cut two of its six full-time officers from its police force.

The otherwise orderly meeting dissolved when chairman Don Purdum Jr. called for the vote on the matter, which was listed as a “discussion” item. Many of the approximately 30 residents who attended the meeting yelled at Purdum as they stormed out following the vote.

Purdam was joined by vice chairman Anthony Cazillo III and K. Scott Edwards in voting for the cuts. Supervisors Cynthia Evans-Herr and E. John Hlavacek voted against them. (Cazillo is an LNP Media Group employee.)

The cuts, which take effect Jan. 1, 2020, will leave the township with four full-time and three part-time officers. Since there are not enough full-time officers, the township will need to rely on state police during gaps in coverage.

During his motion on the vote, Purdum instructed police Chief John Michener to notify state police that “coverage will be needed for a regular, full shift at his discretion.”

Michener told LNP in August the township needs 24-hour police service more “now than ever before,” and he cited the projected increase in incidents. Michener did not respond to LNP’s requests for comment.

Prior to the vote, Purdum said no more than 30 percent of the township’s budget should go to police, citing guidelines from the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. In July, the department was roughly half the township’s budget, he said.

According to the township’s 2019 budget, police expenditures were estimated at $878,708, while police revenue was estimated at $161,447.

‘An emotional issue’

Edwards said the township incurred $1.4 million in costs due to Conestoga Township leaving the regional police contract early. Pequea and Conestoga townships were served by the Southern Regional Police Department until Conestoga severed ties to the regional force in December 2017. The regional force’s name was changed to Pequea Township Police Department in January and now serves only Pequea.

Michener had implored the board to hold off on making a decision until the department’s final budget numbers were in. He said expenses went down from 2019 to 2020 after losing an officer who was on the county’s drug task force.

In September, Purdum told LNP that Pequea couldn’t afford to pay the salary of the drug task force officer being sent back to its police force, so it would have to lay off another less senior officer.

But Purdum said the difference was not enough to change his mind, and that the township was still “upside down” at least $100,000.

“It’s an emotional issue,” Purdum said. “I am personally unwilling to raise taxes on those seniors and people on fixed incomes because there’s a few of you that would come here tonight (Wednesday) and tell me ‘you can raise my taxes.’

“I’ve had over 100-plus people come up to me personally and say, ‘please don’t raise my taxes because I can’t afford it year over year over year.’”

LNP reported that during the August meeting there were about 80 residents in attendance. Of the 12 residents who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, those who called on the supervisors to raise taxes to keep the police force were applauded.