When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 16.

What happened: The board settled on three dates to discuss the 2021 budget. The budget workshops are scheduled for Oct. 17 and Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. at the New Danville Fire Hall meeting room. If necessary, a third meeting will be held on Nov. 7. All meetings are open to the public. Board Chairman Harry Lehman expressed confidence that the board could draft a balanced budget in two workshops.

Why it’s important: With the approach of budget season, the board also decided minimal municipal obligations to the employee pension plans. The township will contribute $61,151 to police and $13,411 to nonuniform employees.

Radcliff Road bridge: The board voted to notify neighboring Providence Township of its intent to proceed with engineering to repair the Radcliff Road bridge closed in 2013. If the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approves the plan, supervisors voted to split the $18,000 cost of repairs equally with Providence.

Silver Mine Road bridge: The board unanimously approved a proposal by Rettew Associates for the repair of the Silver Mine Road bridge at a cost of $9,950. If approved by PennDOT, the work will be paid by the state highway fund. Otherwise, the township will pay for the repairs out of the general fund.

Technology upgrades: The board accepted a proposal from BK Business Solutions for backup of the township’s computer server and a proposal from ELA Technologies to handle a cloud-based data transfer. While the five board members approved spending over $4,600 for the two network upgrades, supervisor E. John Hlavacek was critical of the township’s use of outdated technology.

Other happenings: Lehman announced that police Chief John Michener is working on a grant to cover half the cost of vest cameras, the total cost of which is estimated at $25,000 to $30,000.