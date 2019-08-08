A Pequea man was high on meth when he pointed a black pellet gun at another driver after flashing his high beams at them during a road rage incident on July 26 at 3:01 a.m., police said.

Domonic R. Bowers, 23, was charged with simple assault and DUI after police said he was tailgating and shining his vehicle's high beams at another driver in the 1500 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township.

Police said that Bowers then pulled up beside the other vehicle and "aimed a black pistol out the window directly at the occupants."

When officers pulled Bowers over, he showed signs of impairment and admitted that he was using methamphetamines, according to police.

Officers found a black pellet gun during a search.

Bowers was processed and released to a family member.

