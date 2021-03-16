Pequea Elementary School will reopen Wednesday after students were sent home early Tuesday morning due to a water main break, Penn Manor School District has announced.

The school will follow the normal schedule.

After the school closed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, students were transported home as they normally would be, the school said. Parents were asked to contact the school if they were planning on picking their child up separately.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and will update parents when we learn more about the status of the school," Penn Manor said at the time in a press release.